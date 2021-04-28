Covid-19 Update:1606 new recoveries reported in Qatar

690 new coronavirus cases along with 1606 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 554 contacts of active cases and 136 travel related. The total number of confirmed cases has thus reached at 204,289 in the country. In this 186,318 people were recovered. The death toll is at 445. At present there are 17,526 active cases in Qatar.

There are 44 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 971. 20 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 383 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

9603 people were tested in the last 24 hours. In this 4412 people were tested for the first time. Till now 18,936,06 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

27,200 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,496,833