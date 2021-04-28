Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar, UAE dirham

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had surged against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the positive opening in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee at 74.49 against the US dollar. During trading the Indian rupee gained and reached at at 74.44, registering a rise of 22 paise against the US dollar over its last close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 74.66 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 20.28 against the UAE dirham.

Also Read: Gold prices today fall again

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10 per cent to 91.