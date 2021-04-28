Fuel prices for the month of May announced

The fuel prices for the month of May has been announced. The Fuel Price Follow-up Committee in UAE has announced the new revised fuel prices on Wednesday. The new prices will be effective from May 1.

As per the new revised price announced by the UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee, the Super 98 petrol cost Dh2.30 per litre in May. At present Super 98 petrol is priced at Dh2.29 per litre. Special 95 petrol will now cost Dh2.18 per litre. At present Super 95 petrol is priced at Dh2.17 per litre.

Also Read; Sensex, Nifty ends higher for third day in a row

E-Plus 91 fuel will be priced at Dh2.11 per litre in May. At present it is priced at Dh2.10 per litre. The price of diesel has been reduced to Dh2.17 a litre in May, compared to Dh2.22 a litre this month.