Gujarat couple breaks FD To help COVID-19 patients after losing their only son due to Coronavirus

The second wave of coronavirus is shaking the whole health infrastructure and also the lives of people in India. The country reported more than 3.5 lakh fresh positive corona cases and is rapidly increasing each day. Many celebs and noted personalities came forward for helping people affected by the pandemic. Here, a Gujarati couple has decided to break their fixed deposit worth Rs 15 lakh to help the COVID patients.

The couple from Gujarat, named Rasik Mehta and Kalpana Mehta, lost their only son due to Coronavirus last year. They saved money for the future of their only child, who lost battled to COVID-19. So they decided to give their money to save the lives of other patients, who are battling the virus. The couple also distributed PPE kits to over 200 COVID-19 patients. They also spend money to help others receive the dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and took efforts to ensure that over 350 people are vaccinated. The Mehtas have also given their car so that it can be used as an ambulance to fetch the patients.

A Twitter user named Nausheen Khan shared a picture of the couple and called them ‘unsung heroes’. He wrote, “Rasik Mehta & Kalpana Mehta a couple from #Gujarat breaks FD of Rs 15 lakh, saved for the future of their only son who they lost to covid last year, to help lives of other #COVID19 patient,”.