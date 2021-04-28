Home grown vaccine found to neutralize 617 Indian variants.

According to White House chief medical adviser and America’s top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci said, India’s home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin has been found to neutralise the 617 variant of the deadly virus. Fauci was speaking to reporters during a conference call on Tuesday.

“This is something where we’re still gaining data on a daily basis. But the most recent data, was looking at convalescent Sera of COVID-19 cases and people who received the vaccine used in India, the Covaxin. It was found to neutralise the 617 variants. So, despite the real difficulty that we’re seeing in India, vaccination could be a very, very important antidote against this,” Fauci added.

The New York Times on Tuesday said Covaxin works by teaching the immune system to make antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The antibodies attach to viral proteins, such as the so-called spike proteins that stud its surface. Developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research, Covaxin was approved for emergency use on January 3. Trial results later showed the vaccine has an efficacy of 78 per cent.