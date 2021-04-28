IMA VP calls Modi a ‘super spreader’ of coronavirus

Dr Navjot Dahiya, the national vice president of the Indian Medical Association, on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “super spreader” of the coronavirus for holding political rallies in poll-bound states and allowing Kumbh Mela to take place amid the second wave of the pandemic, reported The Tribune.

“While the medical fraternity is trying hard to make people understand mandatory Covid-19 norms, PM Modi did not hesitate to address big political rallies, tossing all Covid-19 norms in the air,” Dahiya said in a statement.

Dahiya noted that when the first patient of the coronavirus was found in India in January 2020, the prime minister, instead of making arrangements to tackle the infection, organised gatherings of over one lakh people in Gujarat to welcome the then United States President Donald Trump, reported The Times of India.

“Now, when the second wave of Covid-19 is yet to reach its peak, the entire health system is failing as PM did not take any step to strengthen it during the entire year,” he said.

The international media coverage on the pandemic in India has also criticised Modi and his ‘stark failure’ in handling the coronavirus crisis.

The vice president of the IMA also said that the scarcity of medical oxygen has become the reason for the deaths of many Covid-19 patients. “Several projects for installing oxygen plants are still pending with the Union government for clearance, but no heed was given to such an important need by the Modi government,” he said.