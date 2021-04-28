Kannada Actress Shanaya Katwe kills Brother, Mutilated body found in Hubballi

In a shocking incident, Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe has been arrested by the Hubballi Rural police for her brother Rakesh Katwe’s murder.

It is reported that his decapitated head was found in Devaragudihal forest area and the remaining parts of his mutilated body were dumped across Gadag Road and other different areas of Hubballi.

As per reports, the Dharwad district police have detained suspects who have been identified as Niyazahemed Katigar, Tousif Channapur, Altaf Mulla and Aman Giraniwale living in the city.

During the investigation it came to light that Rakesh’s murder had a connection with his own sister Shanaya. Shanaya. who was allegedly in love with Niyazahemed Katigar, who was the main accused in the case. Rakesh was against their love affair and that instigated them to plot this murder.

The murder took place on April 9 when Shanaya was in Hubballi to promote her upcoming film. The victim was strangled to death. Niyazahemed and his associates then chopped off his body into pieces, a day after and dumped them across the city.