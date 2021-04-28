Low intensity earthquake strikes

A low intensity earthquake has hit Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening. The earthquake measuring 2.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Dharamshala in the state at 5.04 pm. This was announced by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The National Centre of Seismology informed that the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 28 km east-southeast of Dharamshala. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km. Till now reports of any causality or damage to property were reported.

Earlier, a strong earthquake has jolted Assam. An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale shook large parts of lower Assam on Wednesday morning. The quake struck at 7:51 am and the epicenter was in the state’s Sonitpur district.