Over 8,000 books were donated by Karnataka Govt to a man who lost his library in a fire incident

A 62-year-old man named Syed Ishaq lost his collection of over a hundred books in a fire incident near his library in the Shantinagar region on April 9. Ishaq had collected those over the past 10 years, including Kannada copies of religious scripts like the Bhagwad Gita and Quran.

Karnataka government Public Library Department has decided to donate over 8,243 books to an economically backward city worker Syed Ishaq. “The Public Library Department would provide 8,243 books to Syed Ishaq’s library, which fell prey to the mischief of the miscreants,” said S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister. To support Ishaq’s library, a proposal was sent to the Kolkata-based Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation. “This foundation from Kolkata, which works under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture, would be able to offer good support to Ishaq’s library,” the minister added.

A 35-year-old man was arrested by Mysuru City Police in connection to the incident on April 17. City Police Commissioner Chandragupta said the man was arrested for carelessly tossing a matchstick after lighting a beedi which leads to the cause of fire near the library. The accused, identified as Syed Nasir, had returned home next to the library in an “inebriated state after a fight with his mother and brothers”. “He (the accused) had lit a beedi before throwing the burning matchstick on the furniture and cushions kept in the open outside a sofa repair shop adjacent to the library. This led to the fire which destroyed the library,” the commissioner said.