Oxygen leaks at hospital; 14 patients rescued

14 patients under medical treatment in a hospital were rescued by the staffs as a leak in the oxygen pipeline was reported. A leak in the pipeline supplying oxygen was developed after a branch of a tree fell on it at Parbhani district hospital in Maharashtra on Wednesday. After noticing the leak the staff of the hospital shifted the patients on jumbo oxygen cylinders for breathing.

“Around 11.30 pm, a branch of a tree fell on the pipeline which carries medical oxygen from the storage tank to the casualty and burns ward of the hospital, which caused leakage. The fault was detected and simultaneously 14 patients admitted in the casualty section were shifted on jumbo oxygen cylinders for breathing. The supply of oxygen was switched off for repairing the leak. No casualty was reported in this incident. The oxygen supply was restored around 4 am,” said Deputy Collector Sanjay Kundetkar.

On April 21, at least 22 patients died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for in Nashik following the leakage of the gas from a storage plant