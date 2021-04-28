Photo of a Covid patient preparing for CA exam went viral

IAS officer Vijay Kulange, District Magistrate and Collector of Ganjam district posted a photo on Twitter of a Covid patient who is preparing for the Chartered Accountants examination from a hospital bed in Odisha. The photo was taken when the collector Kulange, visited the MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur. The picture shows the man with his books and calculator spread out on the hospital bed. Wearing spectacles and a face mask, he was talking to three people standing next to him in PPE clads.

After sharing the photo, the Collector wrote, “Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital and found this guy doing study of the CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that success is only a formality.”

Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality. pic.twitter.com/vbIqcoAyRH — Vijay IAS (@Vijaykulange) April 28, 2021

Since being shared this morning, the picture got more than 10,000 likes and many Twitter users shared the post by praising his dedication and optimism also wished the student a speedy recovery.

First and foremost the this guy's sheer confidence of winning over the virus and concentration on the future endeavours is awesome….some positive vibes in these uncertain times https://t.co/eYMFp49f3X — Hari (@udkmr) April 28, 2021

I don’t know whether to be proud of this visual or feel sad, but this is the harsh reality. This is what our course demands. Its been like this for years and may probably remain so.

Nonetheless, you rock bro! ??#icaiexams https://t.co/MVFdtipMuk — Sudhanshu (@sud2rock) April 28, 2021

While Others, however, told that if he is feeling better enough to study, he should vacate the hospital bed for more critical patients as several areas of the country are reporting a shortage of hospital beds.

Kudos to his dedication, wish him success, but in all honesty, he should vacate the bed for someone who might be in serious serious trouble and isolate himself at home if possible. ?? https://t.co/RlYYCm9tHB — K. (@_ghostcookies) April 28, 2021