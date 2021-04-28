DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSMobile Apps

Photo of a Covid patient preparing for CA exam went viral

Apr 28, 2021, 10:04 pm IST

IAS officer Vijay Kulange, District Magistrate and Collector of Ganjam district posted a photo on Twitter of a Covid patient who is preparing for the Chartered Accountants examination from a hospital bed in Odisha. The photo was taken when the collector Kulange, visited the MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur. The picture shows the man with his books and calculator spread out on the hospital bed. Wearing spectacles and a face mask, he was talking to three people standing next to him in PPE clads.
After sharing the photo, the Collector wrote, “Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital and found this guy doing study of the CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that success is only a formality.”

Since being shared this morning, the picture got more than 10,000 likes and many Twitter users shared the post by praising his dedication and optimism also wished the student a speedy recovery.

While Others, however, told that if he is feeling better enough to study, he should vacate the hospital bed for more critical patients as several areas of the country are reporting a shortage of hospital beds.

Tags
Apr 28, 2021, 10:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button