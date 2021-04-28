Registration for Vaccination open for all adults at 4pm: Here’s how to register

All those above 18 years of age can register for vaccination against Covid-19 using the CoWIN platform or Aarogya Setu app, starting at 4 PM today. All Indian adults will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting May 1 so you can start registering in the afternoon.

How to Register through CoWIN portal

1. Visit the CoWIN website and click on Register/Sign in yourself.

2. Add your mobile number and click on Get OTP. After receiving the OTP, type the digits on the site, and click on ‘Verify’.

3. Enter all your details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page. Once this is done, hit Register.

4. After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment. Click on ‘Schedule’ next to the name of the person registered.

5. Add your pin code and click on Search. The centres in the added pin code will appear.

6. Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’.

It is important to note that users can add up to four members through one login and can easily reschedule an appointment.