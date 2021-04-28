Rohit Shetty’s hosted show Khatron ke khiladi season 11 contestants complete list: check out

The next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to go on the floors soon, and the makers have already finalised the contestants. And it appears a Bigg Boss 14 reunion is set to happen on the Rohit Shetty-hosted series.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will see Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla competing against each other. While Nikki and Rahul were quite friendly on Bigg Boss, they did not share a warm bond with Abhinav. However, towards the finale of the show, Nikki became close to Abhinav and his wife Rubina Dilaik, who eventually won the season.

Apart from these Bigg Boss 14 alumni, popular television star Divyanka Tripathi will also join the team. The actor, last seen hosting Crime Patrol, had earlier enjoyed a non fiction stint when she participated in Nach Baliye 8 with husband Vivek Dahiya.

Sources had already confirmed about Arjun Bijlani being one of the contestants this season. Other television faces joining the series are Sana Sayyad (Lockdown Ki Love Story) and Anushka Sen (Apna Time Bhi Aayega).

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be shot in Cape Town, and will have Rohit Shetty return as the host. The team has been working on the final logistics and will fly off in May for a month long schedule. The contestants and crew will undergo a quarantine period before traveling and the shoot will happen amid a strict bio bubble. While the episodes would be filmed now, the show will only go on air later, once Dance Deewane 3 wraps up.