Russia holds naval combat exercises on Tuesday as US vessel heads to Black Sea

Russia’s Black Sea fleet held naval combat exercises on Tuesday as a US Coast Guard vessel headed to the Black Sea. The move is considered serious at this time of heightened tension between Russia and the West owing to Russia’s increased military presence on Ukraine’s eastern border.

Moscow’s recent military buildup along the Ukrainian border had alarmed Ukraine and the Western countries. Last week Russia’s withdrawal of some troops had eased the tensions in the area.

Russia’s Black Sea fleet said on Tuesday its Moskva cruiser would hold live-fire drills with other ships and military helicopters, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia made the move after a US Coast Guard vessel Hamilton, a cutter, moved into the Black Sea to work with NATO allies and partners in the region.

According to the RIA news agency reports, Russia’s Defence Ministry on Tuesday evening stated that Hamilton had entered the Black Sea and was being tracked by the Russian fleet.

Russia said its troop build-up near the border with Ukraine was part of drills in response to what it called threatening behaviour by NATO.

“The actions of the US and NATO in the European region to increase the combat readiness of troops and strengthen their forward presence is contributing to an increase in military danger,” said Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in comments circulated by the defence ministry.

Earlier in the month, NATO had voiced its concern over the Russian military buildup near the Ukraine border.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine deteriorated since Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula in 2014 and backed a pro-Russian separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.