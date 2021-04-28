The Serum Institute has reduced the cost of the CoviShield vaccine provided to the states. The price has been reduced from Rs 400 to Rs 300. At the same time, there is no change in the price paid to private hospitals. The vaccine can be given to private hospitals for Rs 600. The vaccine will be given to the central government for Rs 150 as earlier fixed. Taking to Twitter, Serum Institute of India SEO Adar Poonawalla said,”We have taken a philanthropic decision to reduce the price of #Covishield for states by 25 percent to Rs 300/ dose effective immediately. Doing so in the interest of saving states funds.”

It has been reported that the Serum Institute has decided to provide the vaccine to private hospitals and governments in India at a higher price than is being charged in countries such as the US and the UK. According to the report, countries like Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa have signed agreements with the Serum Institute at lower rates. However, the Serum Institute said that the Covid vaccine was being offered at a reasonable price than what was available in the market. The European Union costs between $ 2.15 and $ 3.5 per dose. It costs around Rs 180 to Rs 270 in the Indian market. The cost of a single dose of UK Covshield is three dollars. In India, the vaccine costs about $ 6 for serum institutes in the states and $ 8 for private hospitals.