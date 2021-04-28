DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DH

South-Indian superstar tests coronavirus positive

Apr 28, 2021, 12:21 pm IST

Another celebrity from the film industry has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Telugu actor Allu Arjun has tested positive for Covid-19. The Telugu superstar  confirmed this   on April 28 through social media  platforms.

“Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe,” tweeted Allu Arjun.

Earlier many  Telugu film industry celebrities have tested positive for Covid-19 . SS Rajmouli, Ram Charan, Tamanna Bhatia, Naga Babu and Bandla Ganesh are some of them.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ in 2020. He will next be seen in ‘Pushpa’, an action-thriller film directed by Sukumar which is set to release on August 13.

