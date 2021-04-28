State government imposes ‘complete lockdown’ from 29 April

A state in the country has announced a complete lockdown in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Goa state government has imposed the complete lockdown. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced this.

The complete lockdown will come into effect from 7 PM tomorrow and remain in place till May 3 morning. Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. Public transport will remain shut. All casinos, hotels, pubs will remain closed. All the borders of the state with the other states will remain open for essential service transportation.

Lockdown announced in state from 29th April 7 pm to the morning of 3rd May. Essential services & industrial activities allowed, public transport to remain shut. Casinos, hotels, pubs remain closed. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/PXaUfT5tkG — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

“The lockdown will come into force on Thursday evening and remain effective till Monday morning to break the chain of the coronavirus transmission. Vaccination centres will function normally during the lockdown and people will be inoculated after booking an appointment,” Sawant said.

On Tuesday, 2,110 people tested positive for Covid-19 and 31 succumbed to infection. The state’s active caseload stands at 81,908 and toll at 1,086.