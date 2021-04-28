State to buy one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Kerala Government has decided to buy one crore COVID-19 vaccines directly from manufacturers after repeated requests to the Centre. The vaccines will provide free of cost to citizens, as declared in the budget. The decision has taken in The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, hours before the online registration for vaccination above 18 years is to start in the country. Of the one crore vaccines, 30 lakh doses will be Covaxin and 70 lakh doses will be Covishield. 10 lakh doses will purchase in the coming week. The decision is based on the report of the Committee led by Chief Secretary, V.P. Joy who holds meetings with the vaccine manufacturers on various aspects. Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, and Principal Secretary, Health, were the other members in the committee who held a conference with the manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the state declared there will be no total lockdown. Instead, the state will enforce more strict restrictions including measures taken in micro containment zones, weekend restrictions, and night curfew. The decision was taken in the backdrop of the Union government proposal to impose a lockdown in districts with over 15% Test Positivity Rate.