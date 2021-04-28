Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher for third day in a row

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher for the third day in a row in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended at 49,733.45, higher by 789.70 points or 1.61%. NSE Nifty settled at 14,864.55, up 211.50 points or 1.44%.

The BSE market breadth was strong. Out of 3,144 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1,784 advancing stocks as against 1,178 declines. All the 11 sectoral index rallied upwards in NSE.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra , Bharti Airtel, HDFC, and Infosys.

The top losers in the market were Hindalco, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, Maruti and JSW Steel.