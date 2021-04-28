Thiruvananthapuram receives 20,000 Covishield doses

The district vaccine store in Trivandrum received 20,000 Covishield doses late Tuesday, enabling health authorities to sustain the vaccination drive for more days.

However, the vaccination programme will be confined to 28 public health institutions alone on Wednesday. Three of these will provide Covaxin doses. The rest are likely to receive the remaining stock of nearly 5,000 doses. Of these, over 2,000 will be released for the five vaccination sessions that will be held at the Jimmy George indoor stadium.

The new batch, which will be distributed on Thursday, will be supplied through all of the 100-odd public health institutions, including primary and community health centres in the district. While priority will be ensured for government hospitals, private institutions are unlikely to receive allocation in the new batch. The dwindling vaccine stock in the private sector has began to disrupt the ongoing drive.