US CDC allows fully vaccinated people to go outdoor without face masks

Washington: The United States has allowed those who have fully vaccinated to go outside without wearing a mask. At the same time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the mask should be worn in necessary public places. “In public spaces, the vaccination status of other people or whether they are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 is likely unknown,” the CDC wrote in its guidance. “Therefore, fully vaccinated people should continue to follow guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a well-fitted mask, when indoors or in an outdoor setting or venue where masks are required.”

“CDC cannot provide the specific risk level for every activity in every community, so it is important to consider your own personal situation and the risk to you, your family, and your community before venturing out without a mask,” the agency added. Mask use is considered to be one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of Covid. The U.S. saw a 16 percent drop in new covid cases last week. The number of people receiving the first dose of the vaccine in the country has reportedly crossed 140 million. Pfizer, Modena, Johnson & Johnson vaccines are widely used in the United States.