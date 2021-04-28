DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

US navy fired warning shots at IRGC Vessels

Apr 28, 2021, 09:11 am IST
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 photo, released by the U.S. Navy, the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, U.S. guided-missile cruiser Port Royal and the US amphibious assault ship Makin Island, Belgian frigate Leopold the 1st, the Japanese destroyer Ariake, and the French frigate Provence, take part in the Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise in Arabian Sea. The U.S. Navy said Sunday it will hold a major naval exercise alongside Belgium, France and Japan in the Mideast amid tensions over Iran's nuclear program in the region. (US Navy via AP)

US Navy forces said Tuesday that they had fired warning shots at vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) after they continued “close-range maneuvers” within yards of an American military ship and patrol boat.

The incident took place Monday night, according to a statement from the US Navy, which said that three IRGC Navy (IRGCN) attack vessels disregarded the safety of other ships in international waters near the north Arabian Gulf.

“The US crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio and loud-hailer devices, but the IRGCN vessels continued their close-range maneuvers. The crew of Firebolt then fired warning shots, and the IRGCN vessels moved away to a safe distance from the US vessels,” the statement read.

The incident comes as Washington and Tehran engage in their third round of indirect talks over a new nuclear deal, which are taking place in Vienna.

Iran and its proxies in the region have repeatedly threatened and disrupted ships in the Arabian Gulf.

In its statement on Tuesday, the US military warned that the IRGCN’s moves increase the “risk of miscalculation and/or collision.”

Adding that they were not seeking any conflict, the US Navy cautioned against testing its forces. “Our forces are trained, however, to conduct effective defensive measures when necessary,” the Navy said.

The latest incident comes after a similar one take place on April 2.

