Assembly Election 2021: Zee News released Maha Exit Poll results

Zee News has released the exit poll conducted by Zee News and Maha Poll. The national news channel has predicted the winners in the elections held to four states and one Union territory. The five assemblies that went to polls are West Bengal (294 seats), Assam (126 seats) , Tamil Nadu (234 seats), Kerala (140 seats) and Puducherry (30 seats).

Also Read:

As per Zee News Maha, BJP will retain power in Assam with more than 73 seats. The grand alliance led by Congress will get only 51 sears. Others will get 2 seats. In Kerala, the ruling LDF will retain power in the state with 91 seats and UDF will get 47 seats and others will get 2 seats.

Also Read: Exit poll results by national media released

The exit polls predicts that BJP will get majority in Puducherry with 19 sears and Congress will be sidelined with only 10 seats. Others will get 1 seat in the union territory. In Tamil Nadu, the grand alliance of DMK will be able to form the next government with 173 seats. the ruling AIADMK will get only 57 seats.

In West Bengal, BJP will override the ruling TMC with 144 seats. TMC will get 132 and left-Congress alliance will get only 15.