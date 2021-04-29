Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor spoke about his relationship with food as he appeared on disovery+’s new show ‘Star vs Food’. Arjun Kapoor is the latest guest on the show after Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar. The celebs were taken to the kitchen and cook for their loved ones. In this episode, Arjun spoke about his love for food and family.

While following the chef’s instruction, the actor recollected stories from his childhood as he cooked ‘laal maas’ and ‘chapli kababs’ for his foodie family. Arjun spoke about his life as a child and teenager and remembered how his love for food went out of control. He revealed that one Diwali after he had biryani and ice cream, he quit both rice and sugar for two years. He took this decision to overcome his depreciating health, “It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it, and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16 years old,”. The actor also spoke about his parents’ separation and how he found comfort in food. He said “When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally so I started eating and then I really enjoyed eating. Fast food culture came into India at that point in time and fast food is fast food, you can go after school and keep eating. And it is very difficult to let go because eventually there is nobody to stop you beyond a point.”