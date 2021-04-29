Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Another top political leader in the country has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Gehlot confirmed this through his social media handle.

“Today my report on getting the Covid test also came out positive. I have no symptoms and feel fine. I will continue working in isolation following the Covid protocol,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Gehlot was under self isolation as his wife tested coronavirus positive. “I will be going under isolation as a precautionary measure and hold COVID-19 review meetings with doctors and officials daily at 8.30 pm,” Gehlot had said on Wednesday.