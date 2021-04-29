China: Man attacked kindergarten children, 2 children killed

China’s official Xinhua news agency reported that a man who entered with a knife into a kindergarten killed two children and injured 16 more people in China’s southwestern region of Guangxi on Wednesday.

Xinhua had at first reported that two children had been severely injured in the attack at around 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) in the city of Beiliu.

The health of the 16 wounded was progressing after undergoing treatment at the Beiliu City People’s Hospital, Xinhua reported, citing the city’s Propaganda Department.

Earlier it was reported by Xinhua that a suspect was arrested by police.