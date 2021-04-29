Couple invites strangers they met on Bumble to their wedding as bridesmaids

Alexis and Donovan Kiser decided to get married after moving from Ohio to Texas in the US. But with the second wave of coronavirus, it became clear that none of the relatives could attend their wedding. The couple was not ready to celebrate their wedding day with no one and no celebration. They found a solution that they decided to invite a group of strangers to the wedding. Then their aim was to find people who could come to the wedding. Anyway, she found five women as her bridesmaids and a bunch of strangers. They all arrived on their wedding day on April 25 and celebrated their wedding.

‘We thought it would be a fun and unique experience to have a stranger wedding ceremony here,’ Alexis, who works as a nanny, said. ‘Most of our friends and family absolutely loved the idea and thought it was so fun. Texas isn’t currently restricting weddings or events because of the coronavirus, but the bridesmaids all wore masks to the rehearsal dinner on Saturday, according to Alexis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending people avoid large gatherings whenever possible, social distance at events, and wear masks when near others.