Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh announced evaluation criteria for Class 9, 11

New Delhi: As COVID-19 cases show a continuous increase, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has cancelled the final exams of Class 9 and Class 11. The Classes 9 and 11 students will be assessed on the basis of their achievement in the revision test held from November 20 to November 28, 2020, and the half-yearly exams that were held between February 1 and February 9 this year. The best of the two performances will be used to evaluate the Class 9 and Class 11 students.

At the time of announcing the Class 9 and Class 11 board exam cancellation, the school education department MP board has also published the evaluation guidelines as to how students will be awarded marks on the cancelled board exams.

According to an MP board official statement, the final results will be published on the basis of the best of five subjects. Students will be announced pass if they qualify in five subjects and fail in one subject out of the total six subjects.

The students who fail to obtain 33 per cent marks in more than one subject, a maximum of 10 grace marks will be granted. The MP board statement said the grace marks can be given in more than one subject as well if required.

Furthermore, an option to appear for the MP board Class 9 and Class 11 exams will also be given to the students who are incapable to obtain the minimum required marks in the final exams. Also, in case a student who did not take the November 2020 or the February examination will also be given another opportunity to appear for the examination, once the situation arising out of COVID-19 improves.

As steady increases in COVID-19 cases are recorded, the Madhya Pradesh Government has determined to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Classes 10 and 12 Madhya Pradesh Board exams were programmed to be held from April 30 and May 1. The MP Board has postponed the High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education and Physical Training examinations by a month. The board is also considering alternative ways for Class 10 and Class 12 exams and will announce any decision with respect to conducting the Class 10, 12 board exams soon.