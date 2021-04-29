COVID-19: Oxygen cylinders, N95 masks and more send to India by US

Washington: On Wednesday, the White House said in a statement that the United States is sending supplies worth more than $100 million to India to help it fight a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The types of equipment, which will begin arriving on Thursday and continue into next week, include 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, the statement said.

As per the White House, the United States also has redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Thanks to @US_TRANSCOM, @AirMobilityCmd, @Travis60AMW & @DLAmil for hustling to prepare critical @USAID medical supplies for shipping. As I've said, we’re committed to use every resource at our disposal, within our authority, to support India’s frontline healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/JLvuuIgV46 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 29, 2021

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need,” the White House said in a fact sheet outlining the service.

On Wednesday, India’s death count from the coronavirus pandemic grew past 200,000, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. The last 24 hours brought 360,960 new cases for the world’s largest single-day total, taking India’s tally of infections to nearly 18 million.