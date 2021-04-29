Covid updates: About 1.33 crore people registered for coronavirus vaccination

New Delhi: As the CoWin site was opened on Wednesday for registration for those between 18 and 44 about 1.33 crore people applied for vaccination. People between 18 and 44 can get Covid shots from May 1 (Saturday).

After an unexpected setback, the CoWIN site was getting almost 27 lakh hits a minute, government sources said. Vaccinations will be based on slots made available by states and private vaccination centres, they said.

“More Appointment slots will soon be offered. If slots are not currently available, please check again after sometime. We request your patience and understanding,” said government sources.

Immunizations will begin on Saturday for everyone above 18 from May 1 (Saturday) under a more “liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination”.

In the meantime, India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which drove the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death count crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.