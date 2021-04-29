Dubai: TikTok viral ‘shooting’ video creator fined, Dh5,000

In a Tik Tok video, a waiter added gunshot sound effects, which went viral and for that he has been sentenced to 6 months prison and a fine of Dh5,000 for publishing a clip that threatens public order.

As per the Emarat Al Youm, the Electronic Evidence Department at Dubai Police verified that the sound effects in the video were not related to the location, but were intentionally added afterwards — which establishes a violation of public order.

The arrested confessed that he had made the clip himself in a car park in Dubai, then added sounds of gunshots and yelling.

He intentionally shook the camera while filming in order to give the impression that he was escaping the scene.

The sound effects were recorded and obviously taken from a movie or an incident that occurred outside the country.

The video was fabricated by the accused to increase the number of his viewers and followers.