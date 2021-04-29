Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar, UAE dirham

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had edged higher against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. As per market experts, the positive opening of the Indian share market and weakening of US dollar has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market the Indian rupee opened at 74.20 against the US dollar. During trading the Indian rupee surged and touched 74.10, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 74.36 against the US dollar. Indian rupee is at 20.19 against the UAE dirham.

Also Read: Gold prices surge again

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03 per cent to 90.58.