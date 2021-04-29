Gulf country issues new entry rules

A gulf country has issued new entry rules. Qatar has issued the new entry rules. As per the new entry rules, all passengers coming from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Philippines, will have to undergo a mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days. This includes passengers travelling through direct flight, travelling via other countries (transit), and people vaccinated.

“All arrivals from the six countries must undergo 10 days quarantine in a dedicated quarantine facility, or 14 days if quarantined at workers quarantine facilities,” the statement issued by Ministry of Public Health said.

Also Read: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar, UAE dirham

All passengers whose original flights are from these six countries must also undergo a mandatory PCR test done 48 hours before departure from the testing centres approved by their local health authority. The transit passengers must have the mandatory pre-travel PCR test done 48 hours before departure from the testing centres approved by their local health authority.