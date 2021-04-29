I am unable to pay my rent,’ actor Sunil Nagar seeks financial help

Television actor Sunil Nagar, popularly known for the role of Bhishma Pitamah in ‘Shri Krishna’ and Lord Brahma in ‘Mahabali Hanuman’ took his social media to seek financial help amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Nagar’s pictures and bank details have been circulating on social media asking for help.

In an interview with a news portal, the actor said, “a few days back I got an offer to sing at a restaurant where they were also taking care of my day-to-day expenses, but then the lockdown was announced and that restaurant was shut down. I am unable to pay my rent for the last few months”. He further added, “he has written a mail to Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) but has no idea how long it will take. I am all alone in this rented flat. I have used all my savings in the last one-and-a-half-year”.Nagar was living in a rented house in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai.”

Sunil said that it might be difficult for people to believe that how can an actor with a lot of money be in a helpless situation. “I went through a personal loss also sometime back. I can’t talk about it but I had to use my money there as well. My family has abandoned me. I gave the best education to my son and taught him at a convent school, and here I am today. I have siblings also, but nobody cares. Thankfully, I don’t have COVID right now, but I have other health problems. I hope life shows me a better morning someday.”

He worked in many Bollywood films such as Taal in 1999, Chatur Singh Two Star in 2011, and U R My Jaan in 2011. He has also been in TV series such as Siya k Raam, Fear Files, and Adalat, and so on.