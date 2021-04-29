IAS officer Deepak Trivedi dies due to Covid

Deepak Trivedi, senior IAS officer, chairman of the Revenue Board, and Uttar Pradesh IAS Association succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday morning 29 April, the day before his retirement. He was tested positive for coronavirus on April 14 along with other IAS officers of CM’s Secretariat. He got admitted to SGPGIMS after developing respiratory trouble and severe lung infection. Trivedi was posted as the chairman of the Board of Revenue and elected as the president of UP IAS Association in March last year. Deepak Trivedi, 1985 batch IAS officer was popularly known for his cordial nature. Trivedi was to retire on April 30, 2021.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Association expressed their grief over the officer’s demise and also offer condolences to his family.