“India must get free COVID vaccine”: Rahul Gandhi shares meaning of word ‘free’

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has took a dig at the union government over the Covid-19 vaccination policy. The Congress leader in his social media handle shared the dictionary meaning of the word ‘Free’.

” free /fri?/ adjective, adverb costing nothing, or not needing to be paid for. e.g.- • India must get free COVID vaccine. • All citizens must receive the inoculation free of charge. Let’s hope they get it this time”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Congress party have been demanding free Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens. Congress have also termed the union government’s new vaccination policy discriminatory.