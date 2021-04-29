DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“India must get free COVID vaccine”: Rahul Gandhi shares meaning of word ‘free’

Apr 29, 2021, 02:54 pm IST

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has took a dig at the union government over the Covid-19 vaccination policy. The Congress leader in his social media handle shared the dictionary meaning of the word ‘Free’.

Also Read:  Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19 

” free /fri?/ adjective, adverb costing nothing, or not needing to be paid for. e.g.- • India must get free COVID vaccine. • All citizens must receive the inoculation free of charge. Let’s hope they get it this time”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Congress party have been demanding free Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens. Congress have also termed the union government’s new vaccination policy discriminatory.

Tags
Apr 29, 2021, 02:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button