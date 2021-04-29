India rejects China invite to join anti-Covid initiative

India on Thursday rejected an invitation by China to join hands in the latter’s initiative for fighting against the Pandemic jointly with south Asian Nations.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had Tuesday held a meeting with counterparts from Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka for cooperation against Covid-19.

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong said Wednesday that Beijing had also invited India for the meeting which China China has been hosting with countries in India’s backyard.

Asked about the invitation, official sources said India hadn’t recognised the initiative and that its own efforts to engage its neighbors had been more significant.