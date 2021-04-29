IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders

In cricket, the Delhi Capitals had beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League cricket in Ahmedabad. The Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Earlier in the match, the Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to field. Kolkata Knight Riders scored 154 runs in the stipulated 20 overs by losing 6 wickets. Delhi Capitals scored 156 runs in just 16.3 overs by losing 3 wickets.

Opener Prithvi Shaw scored 82 runs in just 41 balls. he scored 11 fours and 3 sixes. Shaw scored six fours in the very first over from Shivam Mavi.

Thus in the points table, the Delhi Capitals rose to the second spot. Delhi was won 4 matches out of six played. Kolkata is in the 5 place.