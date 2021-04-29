Let’s watch the special video of Sushmita Sen on the International Dance Day

Sushmita Sen shared a special video on her Instagram profile on Thursday, putting up with the spirit of International Dance Day. The video shows the actress dancing along with her teacher. Praising her guru in the caption she wrote in her post: “Here’s to a guru, teacher who doesn’t just teach an art form but also reaffirms faith in flowing with life’s endless possibilities…One beat at a time.” She added in her note, “We love you Pritam Shikhare. Happy international dance day to all teachers and students of life! I love you guys! Stay blessed.” Responding to her student’s post, Sushmita Sen’s teacher commented on the actress’ post: “You are the best princess.”

Sushmita Sen often shares videos from her dance sessions. While the actress is not busy with shooting, she posts workout videos, where she is usually attended by her daughters Renee and Alisah. Boyfriend Rohman Shawl also joins her in most videos.

Sushmita Sen made her digital appearance with the web series Aarya last year, which is running on Disney+Hotstar. The show also featured Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Alexx ONell in pivotal roles. The series recorded Sushmita Sen’s comeback in showbiz.

Sushmita Sen has crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood appearance in the 1996 film Dastak. She has starred in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.