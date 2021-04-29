Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS in Delhi

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh was discharged this morning from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences after recovering from COVID-19. The 88-year-old veteran Congress leader was tested positive and admitted to the Trauma Centre of AIIMS on April 19.

“Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi, after recovering from COVID-19,” an AIIMS official said. Dr Singh has received his two vaccine doses of Covaxin – the first on March 4 and the second on April 3. He was moved to the hospital as “a matter of precaution”.