‘My home is bleeding’, Priyanka Chopra sets up a fundraiser to help India

Priyanka Chopra has set up a fundraiser for India, her “home” to fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress took her social media platform on Thursday to announce a fundraiser by sharing a video of herself and said, “Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I’m sitting in London and I’m hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of deaths is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding. And we, as a global community, need to care. And I’ll tell you why we need to care: Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. And I understand a lot of people must be angry thinking about why we are in this place in the first place? Why is this happening? We’ll address that after we stop the urgency,” the actress can be heard saying in the clip.

Urging her followers to contribute towards the fundraiser, she also shared that she and her husband Nick Jonas have already contributed and will continue to contribute. In her caption reads “India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale. I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centers, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization. Please please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It’s so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU! Donate now! Link in bio #TogetherForIndia @give_india”