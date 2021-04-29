Reliance to set up 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital and oxygen plant

Mumbai: Reliance has decided to build a 1,000-bed hospital in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to strengthen the country as the Covid expansion intensifies. The company will also directly ensure the availability of oxygen here. “Reliance Foundation is setting up a 1000-bedded hospital with Oxygen for COVID patients in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The first phase of 400 beds will be ready within a week, and the other 600 beds in another week. The hospital will provide quality care free of cost” Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation said.

“All the necessary manpower, medical support, equipments, other disposable items will be supported by Reliance. The state government will coordinate in ensuring that the hospital is staffed with doctors and nursing staff. The hospital will provide relief to people living in Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Dwarka, Porbandar, and other regions of Saurashtra,” said the company in a statement. This morning, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani for seeking help. She directed the company officials to build a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen in Jamnagar. Vijay Rupani tweeted that 400 more beds will be available by next Sunday.