Remembering Irrfan Khan: When star said actors are not ‘heroes’, only ‘glamorous people’

On April 29, 2020, the legendary actor had left a vacuum in world cinema because after he lost the battle to neuroendocrine cancer. However, for his fans, he sure is alive through his craft.

The actor spoke beautifully on embracing uncertainties in life which can help us face adversities better. In the same interview, he said, “Life is so transitory that to freeze something and depend on that, I find it very limiting. I would rather connect to life’s transitory nature and be okay with it. I have realized that the most beautiful thing that could happen is to live with uncertainty,” Irfan said adding, “I hate to take myself seriously because you are here (now) but you won’t be there in 30-40 years or maybe 5 years. So, what will remain? So, I am easier on myself after being connected with uncertainty. If there is God, let him come. I will seek him. I am not in a hurry.”

Bollywood cinema boasts of certain artists whose on-screen magic has helped us understand cinema in an immersive manner. That list definitely has Irfan Khan, who has painted characters for us with whom the ordinary person can relate. Each character he portrayed was full of flavour, but how did he deliver such relatable emotions to each character