Two men were arrested for cheating Covid patients by delivering fire extinguishers instead of oxygen cylinders

Two men were arrested from Dwarka for allegedly tricking people by delivering them fire extinguishers in the name of oxygen cylinders. The police have recuperated five fire extinguishers from their hold. They were selling each unit at Rs 10,000 to Covid-19 patients.

“We have arrested the accused, identified Ashutosh Chauhan (19) and Ayush Kumar (22). We have recovered five fire extinguishers from their possession and an FIR has been registered against them,” said DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena. The police received a complaint from Geeta Arora, who alleged that the two persons sold her one fire extinguisher instead of an oxygen cylinder. A senior police officer said, “Her relative was suffering from Covid-19 and had a breathing issue. She had tried to admit him in the hospital but was not able to arrange a bed. Failing to get to bed, she then tried to arrange an oxygen cylinder and came in contact with the accused, who delivered a fire extinguisher after taking Rs 10,000 from her”.

The police started their investigation and tracked down the accused with the help of technical surveillance. “A raid was conducted and the accused have been arrested. During questioning, they told the police after seeing the crisis, they decided to cheat people after delivering fire extinguishers to them on the pretext of delivering oxygen cylinders,” DCP said.