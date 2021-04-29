UAE announces its decision on travel ban imposed on passengers from India

UAE government has announced its decision on the travel ban imposed on passengers from India. UAE has extended the travel ban imposed on passengers from India. UAE has extended the suspension of commercial flights from India to UAE.

The suspension of carriage of passengers from India to the UAE has been extended till May 14. The travel ban imposed on March 25 was to end on May 4. But now it has been extended by 10 more days.

Hi, Yes. The suspension of flights from India is extended till the 14th of May 2021. DM us for more information. Thanks – Vian — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) April 29, 2021

Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE. Cargo flights between the two countries were exempted.

Only, UAE nationals and diplomatic missions between the two countries, official delegations, businessmen’s planes and golden residence holders were excluded from this decision. But they should take preventive measures that include a mandatory 10-day quarantine and a PCR test at the airport as well as another test on the fourth and eighth days of entering the country.