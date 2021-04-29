Want to take a dip in World’s first transparent ‘floating’ sky pool???

A swimming pool that extends from one apartment intersection to another at over 100 feet from the base, and said to be the world’s first “floating” pool, is expected to open by may in London. The transparent Sky Pool is 25 meters (82 feet) long and extends across the 14-meter (46 feet) passage between the two luxury Embassy Gardens apartment blocks in southwest London, 35 meters (115 feet) from the ground.

The pool is anticipated to open May 19, though only residents of the building and their guests will be authorized to use it. A two-bedroom apartment in the Embassy values more than 1 million Euro (1.4 million dollars). The buildings’ Sky Deck also involves a spa, summer bar, and Orangery, with glimpses of the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye, and the U.S. Embassy.

Property developers Ballymore came up with the idea for the Sky Pool several years ago, as a way to make sufficient space for an outdoor pool. The acrylic pool was developed in Colorado, U.S., and was put through “extensive strength testing” before being transported to the U.K, according to Ballymore. The pool is supported at either end by stainless steel “tubs,” allowing space for steps.