‘2 Lakh Covid Deaths, Zero Accountability’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams the central government on Friday, saying over two lakh people have died in the country because of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and still there is zero accountability. “Over two lakh dead in the fourth week of the second wave of COVID. Zero accountability. The system has made us ”atmanirbhar”,” said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi.

????? ?? ????? ???

?? ???? ??????

2 ??? ?? ??????? ????

???????? ????? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ‘??????????’! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2021

Earlier in the day, he offered his condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones due to deficiency of treatment and said every state of the country is with them. “My condolences to fellow citizens losing their loved ones due to lack of treatment. You are not alone in this tragedy – prayers and sympathies are with you from every state of the country. There is hope if we are together,” Mr. Gandhi said in another tweet in Hindi.

???? ?? ??? ?? ???? ???? ??????? ?? ??? ?????????? ?? ???? ?????????? ?? ??????? ??? ?? ????? ???? ???- ??? ?? ?? ????? ?? ????????? ? ????????? ???? ??? ??? ??? ??? ?? ?? ??? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2021

According to the Union Health Ministry data, updated on Friday, India saw 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, pushing the total tally of cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases rolled over 31 lakh.