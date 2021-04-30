Ahmedabad: Medical Team from Western Naval Command sent to PM Covid Care Hospital

A 57-member Naval medical team will be deputed at the PM Cares Covid Hospital to manage the spiking coronavirus infections in Gujarat.

The team consists of four doctors, seven nurses, 26 paramedics and 20 supporting staff. While the initial deployment is for two months, it may be extended if the situation requires it. The Indian Navy has been actively contributing to the nation’s effort to fight against Covid-19.

The Gujarat Naval Area has offered support to the civil administration for transporting critical medical stores or equipment to Covid-19 affected areas, setting up community kitchens for the poor and other technical help.

The Western Naval Command (WNC) recently readied three of its hospitals with oxygen beds for Covid-19 patients in Mumbai. The Navy has made arrangements for Covid-19 patients at INHS Jeevanti in Goa, INHS Patanjali in Karwar, Karnataka and INHS Sandhani. Facilities have also been set up in the Navy’s premises in Mumbai to provide basic amenities to migrant labourers so that they are not compelled to travel to their hometowns amid the pandemic.

In addition to earmarking some Covid-19 oxygen beds for civilians at INHS Jeevanti, Headquarters Goa Naval Area is exploring the provision of providing oxygen to civil hospitals based on requests received from the administration.