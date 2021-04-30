Aishwarya Lekshmi praises Kerala CM, says ‘I love you Chief minister !’

Aishwarya Lekshmi is all praise for the state government and CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s efforts in tackling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. On April 28 Wednesday, the Kerala CM notified the state’s decision of procuring one crore COVID-19 vaccines directly from the manufacturers to continue the inoculation drive without delay and also announced that the vaccines will be made available to the citizens free of cost.

The CM tweeted “Kerala will purchase 1 crore doses of #COVID19 vaccines from the open market. 70L doses of Covishield and 30L doses of Covaxin will be procured for next 3 months, May – July, for Rs. 483 crore. Priority for 2nd dose. Our vaccination drive will go ahead, uninterrupted”.

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi shared in her Instagram story “I love you Chief Minister! I have zero political party inclinations but I am in awe of the way you are handling things in our state. Though the trying times are far from over, this gives the much-needed ray of hope.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Lekshmi has upcoming projects including Jagame Thandhiram, Kaanekkane, Archana 31 Not Out, Kumari, and several more.