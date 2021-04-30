Commodity Market: Gold prices today fall sharply

The price of precious metal, gold has slipped down sharply on today. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures slipped down by 0.07% to Rs. 46,691 per 10 gram. Silver futures were also down by 0.3% to Rs.68439 per kg. In the previous session, gold and silver had declined 0.75% and 0.6% respectively.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has fall down sharply on today by Rs.400 per 8 gra, Gold prices has reached at Rs. 35,040 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4380 down by Rs.50.

In the international market the price of spot gold was down 0.2% at US dollar 1,767.12 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.6% to US dollar 25.94 per ounce while platinum was up 0.5% at US dollar 1,203.59.